Snoop Dogg & Pilot “Gangbang Rookie”

Before he became the lovable stoner uncle that we all wish we had growing up, Snoop Dogg was known for being a lyrical bad-ass. In recent years, Snoop’s lyricism has seemed to take a bit of a back burner in favor of crafting catchy tunes for a wider audience.

Every now and then Snoop reminds us that he still has it. On 2006’s The Blue Carpet Treatment album, Snoop silenced anyone who thought he’d lost it on the album cut, “Think About It,” recorded after Snoop’s son said that Ludacris was a better rapper than his own father.

In 2011, Snoop’s given us “Gangbang Rookie,” a Jake One produced banger that leaked last week and now already has an accompanying music video. We haven’t really heard spitting from Tha Doggfather like this since “Think About It.”

Who wants some gangsta sh*t?

