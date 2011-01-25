Flavor Flav Attends Flav’s Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening

Flavor Flav attended the opening of Flav’s Fried Chicken restaurant in Clinton, IA yesterday. The Clinton location is the first restaurant in the chain to open to the public.

Flav, who graduated from culinary school in 1978 and served as head cook at several restaurants, announced his foray into the restaurant business late last year. He’s partnered with Nick Cimino, whose brother Peter owns Mama Cimino’s in Las Vegas. Flav initially began selling chicken wings for 99 cents at Mama Ciminos.

“Nick sees me frying the chicken and says ‘I’m going back to my town and I’m going to build us a restaurant, the first FFC restaurant,'” Flav told the Clinton Herald. “I said, ‘Huh, are you serious?'”

“I don’t want to be just known to have a spot,” Flav said. “You’re going to find me in here working. You’re going to be catching me seasoning my chicken, flouring my chicken, frying up my chicken, and not only that, but serving my chicken to my people.”

