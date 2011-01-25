CLOSE
What Is The Future of Black Film? Top Execs Discuss At Sundance Festival

On Sunday, January 23, 2011, AFFRM (African-American Film Festival Releasing Movement) hosted the first of our trio of dinners for black filmakers and filmthinkers at Sundance Film Festival. These dynamic group conversations on “all things black + indie + film” take place at Cafe Terigo, overlooking Main Street in Park City over three nights.

Get to know some members of AFFRM in this video below!

