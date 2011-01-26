Clipse Member Malice Releasing Book: “My Life Was Saved By Jesus”

The other half of the Clipse Malice will be releasing a book on Valentines day February 14, 2011 titled “Wretched, Pitiful, Poor, Blind, and Naked.” I do know Malice has been planning this move for a while and I am glad to see the book being published. Malice offered this statement about “Wretched, Pitiful, Poor, Blind, and Naked”.

“I don’t really know what to say about the book with the exception that the phenomenal chain of events [occurred] just as I say they have,” Malice said. “I was trying to be a rapper, not an author. Never would I have ever imagined that I would have to share a story so personal and of such magnitude with the entire world. Wretched… tells of my highest highs and my lowest lows. It speaks of my childhood, family life, and life in the industry. Most importantly this book tells how my life was saved by the Lord Jesus Christ. Truly, last night what I seen made my life change.”