Wiz Khalifa Sets March 29th Date For New Album ‘Rolling Papers’

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania rapper Wiz Khalifa announced the name of his highly anticipated major label debut on January 26th during a chat with fans via uStream.
The popular artist, known for his hit single “Black & Yellow” revealed that the name of his album will be titled Rolling Papers, a nod to his drug of choice, marijuana.
According to Wiz, Rolling Papers will land in stores on March 29th and will feature a variety of guest appearances, as well as production from Jim Jonsin, Pharrell and others.
