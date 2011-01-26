OchoCinco Plans To Change His Last Name Back To Johnson

Prior to the 2008 NFL season, Cincinatti Bengals wide receiver Chad Javon Johnson legally changed his name to Chad Javon Ochocinco. Ochocinco wears the #85 uniform, with “ocho” being spanish for the number 8 and “cinco” being spanish for the number “five.”

On ESPN’s NFL Live, Ochocinco revealed that he was going to revert back to his birth name, but hadn’t yet filed the paperwork.

Many sports aficionados have noted that Ochocinco’s stats have slipped ever since he changed his name.

RELATED: Chad Ochocinco Owes A Woman $500

RELATED: Phone Number On Chad Ochocinco’s Cereal Leads You To Sex Line