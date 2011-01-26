Black Mother Jailed For Sending Kids To White School District

Kelly Williams-Bolar, an Ohio mother of two, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and placed on three years probation after sending her kids to a school district in which they did not live. The mother was sentenced on Tuesday and will begin serving her sentence immediately. Where is Oprah when you need her?

After the jury deliberated for only seven hours Willams-Bolar was convicted on two counts of tampering with court records after registering her two girls as living with their grandfather father who lives in nearby Copley Township. The family lived in the housing projects in Akron, Ohio.

Williams-Bolar, who said she was trying to keep her daughters safe, also runs the risk of being disqualified as a school teacher. She currently is an aide for special education classes and is near completion of a college degree that would allow her to become a teacher. Felons in Ohio can be disqualified from working as teachers.

