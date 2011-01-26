CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Black Mother Jailed For Sending Kids To White School District

Leave a comment

Kelly Williams-Bolar, an Ohio mother of two, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and placed on three years probation after sending her kids to a school district in which they did not live.  The mother was sentenced on Tuesday and will begin serving her sentence immediately. Where is Oprah when you need her?

After the jury deliberated for only seven hours Willams-Bolar was convicted on two counts of tampering with court records after registering her two girls as living with their grandfather father who lives in nearby Copley Township. The  family lived in the housing projects in Akron, Ohio.

Williams-Bolar, who said she was trying to keep her daughters safe, also runs the risk of being disqualified as a school teacher. She currently is an aide for special education classes and is near completion of a college degree that would allow her to become a teacher. Felons in Ohio can be disqualified from working as teachers.

READ MORE AT NEWSONE.COM

RELATED POSTS:

5 Colleges You Can Attend To Pursue A Music Career

Jeezy Rewards Georgia Students For Passing Competency Exam

Rev Run Encourages Daughter To Leave School To Run Her Business

Education , school sytems , teachers

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close