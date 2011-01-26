Tiger Woods Responds To Fan’s Tweet About Dave Chappelle’s “Racial Draft” Sketch

Tiger Woods has had a bit of a rough patch in rebuilding his career and public image after a very public scandal that revealed the pro golfer to be an unfaithful husband. Despite the blemishes on his image, Woods hasn’t let it all affect his sense of humor.

Tiger recently returned to his Twitter account, and responded to a fan’s inquiry regarding Dave Chappelle’s legendary “Racial Draft” sketch in which the black community officially claimed the multi-racial golfer as “100% black.”

Twitter user @lisap0wer asked Tiger how he felt about the sketch and Chappelle’s portrayal of him. Tiger jokingly replied “At least I was #1 pick back then, fo’ shizzle,” referring to a hilarious line in the sketch.

