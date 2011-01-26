Saigon Helps The Homeless In New York City

Saigon has partnered with The Bowery Mission Homeless Shelter to help unfortunate New Yorkers during this year’s rough winter season. Earlier in the week, Saigon took to the streets of downtown Manhattan to hand out blankets to homeless people, in an attempt to keep them warm from the cold winter weather.

“Me and some friends of mine, the Ahuja’s that own a garment manufacturing company, took to the very cold streets of NYC over these past couple of nights to hand out warm blankets to help the homeless stay warm,” Saigon said in a press release. “We covered Port Authority, Penn Station and the Bowery Mission Homeless shelter handing out over a hundred blankets.”

According to Saigon, he’s handing out the blankets since he has some down time in between finishing recording his highly anticipated album The Greatest Story Never Told and gearing up to promote the release.

“I had a little down time after finishing up my album and my friends, the Aluhja’s, had some extra blankets so we decided to go hand them out to the homeless,” Saigon said. “If we can prevent one person from freezing to death out there on the streets, that makes everything worth it. I wish more hip-hop artists would step up and help give something back to their communities. If everyone used the power they have to lend a helping hand, hopefully it would inspire others to do the same.”

