Ghostface Killah “2getha Baby”

Ghostface Killah quietly released one of the best hip-hop albums of 2010 in December. Apollo Kids is Ghost’s most satisfying album since 2006’s Fishscale. The album’s first single, “2getha Baby” has received lots of love from fans.

The song’s video finally gets the video treatment. Check out Ghost in party mode surrounded by a bunch of dames and bottles of Nuvo.

T-Pain and his Nuvo chain weren’t spotted on set.

