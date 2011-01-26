Spike Lee Shelves “Brooklyn Loves MJ” Film

Spike Lee has abandoned efforts to produce a film called “Brooklyn Loves MJ.” The film was announced last April and was slated to include an all-star cast that featured Samuel L Jackson, Rosie Perez, and Kerry Washington amongst others.

The film was described as examining “the potential community impact of a tribute concert and neighborhood celebration in Michael Jackson‘s memory, as this fictional event might occur in a regentrified area of Brooklyn, New York” according to Associated Content. However, according to a reader of IndieWire.com‘s Playlist blog, Lee says that the film isn’t happening.

A Playlist reader wrote in last week to say that a friend had heard Lee speak on Jan 18 in Chicago at a Martin Luther King, Jr. event. When the filmmaker took questions from the audience, this friend asked the director how his Michael Jackson-related film project was coming along, and he replied abruptly, “It’s not happening.” He then called for the next question and reader says he was apparently visibly upset. [Emails and calls to Lee’s CAA reps to confirm or clarify were not returned.]

The film’s script leaked online last year, however Lee’s attorneys have been remarkably successful in removing all traces of the script or the film’s detailed premise from the internet.

Lee is a long-time fan of the late King Of Pop and directed two different videos for Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” as well as a clip for the posthumous single “This Is It.” Lee also has hosted two Jackson tribute parties in Brooklyn, also called “Brooklyn Loves MJ.”

