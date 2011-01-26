Kevin Hart On The George Lopez Show, Teaches Son How To Fight At 3

Comedian/Actor Kevin Hart stopped by The George Lopez Show last night where serious hilarity ensued from there. The “Seriously Funny” star joked about being on set when a video model’s hair caught fire during P.Diddy’s Last Train To Paris party. He says he panicked and thought of saving his life first[LOL]. Kevin goes on to joke about his 3 year old son thinking that he is really spider-man.

Watch the video for more funniness:

Kevin is definitely on his way to super stardom. The tiny celeb recently got divorced.