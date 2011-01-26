Jay-Z & Will Smith Form New Film Development & Production Company

Jay-Z and Will Smith have joined forces to form a new film development and production company. It is believed that the pair will use this as-yet-unnamed venture to produce a remake of the musical Annie starring Smith’s daughter, Willow.

“The Overbrook Entertainment family and I have a unified vision,” says Jay-Z. “We’ve already produced a Tony Award winning play and we’re developing a true superstar in Willow. This venture into film development and production is a perfect next step with teams that are accomplished, creative, and innovative.”

Smith founded Overbrook Entertainment in the late 1990s which has produced dozens of films like Ali, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Hancock, I Am Legend, and the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid starring Smith’s son, Jaden.

Source

RELATED: Willow Smith To Star In “Annie” Remake?

RELATED: “Fela!” Broadway Play Nominated For 11 Tony Awards