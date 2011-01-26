Nicki Minaj Says She Wouldn’t Let Her Daughter Listen To Her Album

Nicki Minaj‘s in-your-face, extreme personality is matched only by the identical nature of her lyrics. Nicki’s songs are full of sexual bravado and profanity, but she is aware that many of her fans are impressionable young girls.

In an interview with British news outlet The Sun, Nicki acknowledged that she feels a certain way when her younger fans come up to her.

“…When I meet my fans and they tell me they are 12, I cringe a little,” Nicki said. “I always say, ‘Listen. I don’t want you saying the bad words, put school first’. At the same time, I am like their bigger sister. I’m not like their mum. I have to give them the good with the bad. If I censor them completely and say ‘don’t don’t don’t don’t don’t’ then that’s what they are going to ‘do do do do do’. You have to tell kids this is the real world but they don’t have to go down this road. Just pay attention and do your best.”

Nicki also revealed that if she had a daughter, she probably wouldn’t let them listen to her music.

“Being honest, if I had a daughter I wouldn’t want her listening to a Nicki Minaj CD until she was a certain age.”

