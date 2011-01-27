Natalie “Floacist” Stewart Shows All In “Let Me” Video

In “Let Me,” the latest video from her solo debut, Floetic Soul, Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart gets naked and recreates her own Garden Of Eden. With nothing but glitter and a thong covering her private parts the former Floetry member insures that she won’t get any calls from the police or the censors. According to Singersroom.com her nude co-star is actually her husband. After gyrating seductively in the shadows she offers him the symbolic “apple” toward the end of the clip, but we never see him take a bite.

Is it hot or not?

