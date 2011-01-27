Terry McMillan Says Will & Jada Are “Pimping And Exploiting” Their Kids

Author Terry McMillan has some strong feelings about how Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith are raising their two children, Willow and Jaden. The Waiting To Exhale author unleashed a fiery rant on Twitter yesterday claiming the two star parents are “pimping and exploiting” their children.

McMillan feels that the children should be more focused on their education instead of the Hollywood life that’s been thrust upon them.

The Smith children already act like child stars. There’s an arrogance in their demeanor and behavior. I find it incredibly sad. It feels like the Smith children are being pimped and exploited. Or, they’re already hungry for fame. What about 4th grade?

A lot of A-list movie stars shielded their children from the Hollywood-world until they were old enough to decide. Look at those who didn’t. Look at Lindsay. Phoenix. To name but a few. They miss out on childhood. It’s more important than fame.

These kids don’t already know what they “love”. Total bullshit. They’re not prodigies. They think Hollywood is real.

Why don’t they do a remake of The Little Rascals and call it a day? Or, come up with an original film with some ethnic pride. Come on.

Okay. I’ve said enough about the Smith children. I’m not debating about them. It’s just my opinion. People can justify anything, though.

In 4th grade my son came home complaining that the kids in his school said I was famous and rich. I told him that was not true. That some of my books were popular but not everybody liked them. That we could afford a vacation. “Oh” he said, and went back & repeated it. I wanted him to think of me as his mother. He didn’t read any of my novels until he was 15. He only read 26 pages. Was bored.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everybody. I raised my son. I’m not wasting another minute worrying about how Will & Jada are raising their kids.

P.S. I loved the Karate Kid.

McMillan is a celebrated author who has penned such best-selling novels as How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Disappearing Acts. Her most recent novel is Getting To Happy, a sequel to Waiting To Exhale.

UPDATE: Terry McMillan apologizes to Will & Jada

