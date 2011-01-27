Diddy To Guest Star On “Hawaii Five-O”

Diddy will guest star on an upcoming episode of CBS’ television action series “Hawaii Five-O,” the network announced yesterday. On the show, Diddy will star as New York police detective Reggie Williams, who is in Honolulu on a revenge mission.

CBS said that Diddy will be going through weapons training, as well as training with a Navy S.E.A.L. in preparation for the role. The episode is slated to air later this spring.

