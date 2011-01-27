Crazy Woman Blames 9/11 On Diddy; Sues Him For $1 Trillion

Sean “Diddy” Combs has probably seen his share of crazy things in his life. But we’re certain he’s seen nothing crazier than a recent court filing that claims he is responsible for bringing down the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Valerie Joyce Wilson Turks is seeking a restraining order against the entertainment mogul amongst other things.

Turks, who says that Diddy is the father of her 23-year-old son, claims that Diddy, ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, and Rodney King (yes, that Rodney King) are responsible for the collapse of the Twin Towers as well as physically and sexually abusing her children.

[Diddy] went through Kim Porter and Rodney King and knocked down the WTC and then they all came and knocked my children down. Set me up to be on disability and disabled my baby. He put my baby in a wheelchair.

And if you thought that was bad…

He date raped me 24 years ago and knocked me down him and Kim Porter and Wallace Wright, then Sean Combs and Kim and Wallace Wright came back 18 years later and raped and sexually abused my children and knocked my children down and crushed me and my children daily

B-b-b-but wait it gets worse!

Plus I won a lot of money at the casino in Mississippi and Sean P. Diddy Combs has my chip to my money. I heard he gave it to Gwen Allen to hold but she can not cash it in. I want my chip please help me. it’s well worth over 100 zillions of dollars, and my hospital keys. They put me and my baby in the hospital and broke my baby 2 legs and sexual assaulted my children and crushed us.

Turks is asking for $900 billion in child support, and wants another $100 billion for “loss of income.”

