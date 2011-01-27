CAPTION THIS: T-Pain Shows Off His Liquor Chains

On the set of DJ Khaled’s video “Welcome To My Hood” T-Pain couldn’t pass up the opportunity to show off his diamond-encrusted liquor bottle collection. Over the past few months he’s been collecting the tacky trinkets, first a Nuvo Chain and then a Ciroc bottle chain. The collection has expanded to include Ludacris’ Conjure cognac and Armand De Bringac “Ace Of Spade” Champagne.

On one side his fans say it’s his money and he can do what he wants with it, but on the other side are those who think it’s a terrible waste of money. Whichever side you’re on, how would you caption this?

RELATED POSTS: