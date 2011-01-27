Taraji P Henson Poses For PETA

Taraji P Henson recently had a change of heart. The sexy actor used to be a proponent of wearing furs, but now claims that after seeing a documentary on how furs wind up in our closets, she will not wear them anymore.

So for all of our benefit, Henson teamed up with PETA and recently posed nude for one of their “I’d Rather Be Naked” ads.

Thank you Taraji.

Thank you so much.

