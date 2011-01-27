Arrest Warrant Issued For Chikezie Eze, Ex-American Idol Contestant

According to TMZ, one time “American Idol” contestant Chikezie Eze, has had a warrant issued for his arrest. The singer failed to show in court for a probation hearing.

Last February The 25-year-old singer was arrested at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills for using a fake credit card to purchase $1200 worth of cologne. He was placed on three years probation for the fraud.

Eze placed 10th on the reality show’s seventh season. David Cook won that year.

RELATED POSTS: