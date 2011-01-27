Steve Harvey Responds To Ex-Wife’s Allegations

Steve Harvey broke his silence regarding allegations of infidelity that his ex-wife, Mary, posted via YouTube.

In her videos, Steve Harvey’s ex-wife claims that the New York Times best-seller was a serial cheater who left her for his current wife, Marjorie Bridges Harvey.

Mary also alleged that Steve turned their son Wynton against her. Marjorie is not having any of it and has already announced plans to file a lawsuit against Mary.

But on his morning show Harvey says that this is all coming out now because his ex is promoting a book. Listen to Steve Harvey’s response below! [Props to MajicAtl.com]

RELATED POSTS: