Nicki Minaj “Moment 4 Life” (feat. Drake)

Nicki Minaj indulges in her Cinderella fantasy in the music video for her latest single, “Moment 4 Life” featuring Drake.  Drizzy stars as her Prince Charming in the clip.

Nicki’s alter-ego, Martha, makes her “film” debut in the clip as Nicki’s fairy godmother who likes to say “pause” a lot.

Check out the video below!

