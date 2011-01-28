Nicki Minaj “Moment 4 Life” (feat. Drake)

Nicki Minaj indulges in her Cinderella fantasy in the music video for her latest single, “Moment 4 Life” featuring Drake. Drizzy stars as her Prince Charming in the clip.
Nicki’s alter-ego, Martha, makes her “film” debut in the clip as Nicki’s fairy godmother who likes to say “pause” a lot.
Photo courtesy of Derick G.
