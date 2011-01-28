FIRST LOOK: Madea’s Big Happy Family

On April 22nd Tyler Perry will be bring his popular play Madea’s Big Happy Family to the big screen. Loretta Divine will star as Madea’s niece Shirley, who just wants to get her family together to share some important news. When her kids seem to preoccupied with their own lives to care, Madea swoops in to the rescue.
Take a look at our exclusive photos.
RELATED POSTS:
5 Ways Tyler Perry Can Win An Oscar
Nominees For 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards Announced
Bow Wow To Star In Tyler Perry’s New “Madea” Film
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily