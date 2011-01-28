Kobe Bryant Top Vote-Getter For 2011 NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, a three-time All-Star MVP, is this year’s leading vote-getter in the NBA All-Star Balloting program. “Black Mamba” earned 2,380,016 of the fan votes. He is joined in the Western Conference starting five by New Orleans Hornets’ Chris Paul (1,281,591), the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kevin Durant (1,736,728), making his first All-Star Game start, and the Denver Nuggets’ Carmelo Anthony (1,299,849).

Supporting the argument that fans who vote for All-Star don’t actually watch the regular season games, an injured Yao Ming was voted to be the Western Conference starting Center with 1,146,426 votes. He will be replaced in the line up by the NBA Commissioner.

Amar’e Stoudemire became the first New York Knick voted to the All Star team since Patrick Ewing in 1997 with 1,674, 995 votes. He is joined by Dwight Howard (2,099,204) Miami Heat’s LeBron James (2,053,011) Dwyane Wade (2,048,175), last year’s All-Star Game MVP, and the Chicago Bulls’ Derrick Rose (1,914,996).

The 2011 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place February 18-20 in Los Angeles.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Forwards: LeBron James (Mia) 2,053,011; Amar’e Stoudemire (NYK) 1,674,995; Kevin Garnett (Bos) 1,407,601; Paul Pierce (Bos) 804,838; Chris Bosh (Mia) 571,734; Carlos Boozer (Chi) 504,610; Danilo Gallinari (NYK) 390,658; Josh Smith (Atl) 387,843; Luol Deng (Chi) 291,118; Danny Granger (Ind) 279,522.

Guards: Dwyane Wade (Mia) 2,048,175; Derrick Rose (Chi) 1,914,996; Rajon Rondo (Bos) 1,587,297; Ray Allen (Bos) 890,951; Raymond Felton (NYK) 397,301; John Wall (Was) 337,368; Gilbert Arenas (Orl) 312,903; Brandon Jennings (Mil) 301,225; Jamal Crawford (Atl) 246,130, Joe Johnson (Atl) 224,571.

Centers: Dwight Howard (Orl) 2,099,204; Shaquille O’Neal (Bos) 906,284; Joakim Noah (Chi) 432,127; Andrew Bogut (Mil) 301,896; Al Horford (Atl) 287,083; Roy Hibbert (Ind) 250,614; Andrea Bargnani (Tor) 215,123; Brook Lopez (NJ) 166,844; JaVale McGee (Was) 146,474; Ben Wallace (Det) 113,443.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Forwards: Kevin Durant (OKC) 1,736,728; Carmelo Anthony (Den) 1,299,849; Pau Gasol (LAL) 1,100,772; Blake Griffin (LAC) 1,033,646; Tim Duncan (SA) 839,599; Dirk Nowitzki (Dal) 785,120; Lamar Odom (LAL) 529,854; Kevin Love (Min) 492,173; Luis Scola (Hou) 411,576; Rudy Gay (Mem) 284,021.

Guards: Kobe Bryant (LAL) 2,380,016; Chris Paul (NOH) 1,281,591; Manu Ginobili (SA) 748,840; Steve Nash (Pho) 718,934; Russell Westbrook (OKC) 660,244; Deron Williams (Utah) 657,806; Tony Parker (SA) 436,958; Jason Kidd (Dal) 394,793; Monta Ellis (GSW) 390,237; Vince Carter (Pho) 353,143.

Centers: Yao Ming (Hou) 1,146,426; Andrew Bynum (LAL) 974,546; Nene (Den) 599,048; Marc Gasol (Mem) 524,932; Emeka Okafor (NOH) 435,218; Brendan Haywood (Dal) 352,811; Marcus Camby (Por) 279,026; Chris Kaman (LAC) 196,268; Andris Biedrins (GSW) 175,547; DeMarcus Cousins (Sac) 152,976.

