Tracy Morgan Says Sarah Palin Is “Good Masturbation Material” During NBA Pre-Game Show

Tracy Morgan isn’t known for having much of an internal filter, and he proved that to viewers of TNT’s NBA Pre-Game show before the Knicks v Heat game last night.

While chatting with the hosts, including Charles Barkley, Morgan was asked to settle a debate about who was hotter: Morgan’s “30 Rock” castmate Tina Fey, or former Vice-President candidate Sarah Palin. In true Tracy Morgan fashion, he commented that Palin was “good masturbation material” which obviously caught the hosts off guard.

The network quickly issued a statement apologizing for Morgan’s comments. “It’s unfortunate Mr. Morgan showed a lack of judgment on our air with his inappropriate comments.”

