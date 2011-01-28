“I Wish My Dad Was Will Smith” Parodies Willow Smith Song

Though Willow Smith‘s “Whip My Hair” is already 5 months old, an eternity on the internet, the song is still ripe for parody. CollegeHumor.com brilliantly sends up the song in this new clip, “I Wish My Dad Was Will Smith.”

In the song and video, a young girl laments the fact that she can’t become famous because her dad isn’t a famous actor like Willow Smith’s father, Will.

We wonder if Terry McMillan had anything to do with this…

RELATED: Terry McMillan Sorta Apologizes To Will & Jada

RELATED: Willow Smith To Star In “Annie” Remake?