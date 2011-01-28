Lil’ Kim’s “H.A.M.” Sounds A Bit Rotten

As Lil’ Kim desperately tries to hang on to any semblance of relevance, she descends further and further into “has-been” territory. Her “remix” of Jay-Z & Kanye West‘s new single “H.A.M.” is the latest contributor to her downward spiral.

Lil’ Kim sandwiches herself in between Ye & Hov’s verses, and adds a sprinkling of auto-tune to her voice. We guess she completely ignored Jay’s “D.O.A.” Her verse is nothing special, and she adds absolutely nothing to the track

The remix will appear on Kim’s forthcoming mixtape, Black Friday, due out on February 14th.

Take a listen…

