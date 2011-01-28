Gladys Horton of Motown Group The Marvelettes Dies At Age 65

In late 1961, Motown Records earned it’s first number one pop hit thanks to The Marvelettes’ song “Please Mr. Postman.” The song featured the fiery lead vocals of a 16-year-old girl named Gladys Horton. On January 26th, the lead singer of “Please Mr. Postman” died at the age of 65.

The Marvelettes were best known for “Please Mr. Postman,” which became a hit again in 1963 after The Beatles covered it and again in 1974 when The Carpenters took it back to number one. Horton left the group in 1967, but continued to perform off and on. She retired from the music business to care for her handicapped son.

Horton passed away in a Sherman Oaks, CA nursing home.

