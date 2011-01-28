Celebs Come Out In Full Effect For Knicks Game

The New York Knicks played The Miami Heat last night for a 93 to 88 victory at The Garden. The Knicks were on a seven game losing streak but after stopping LeBron and a great fourth quarter they were able to get back on the winning side. Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Swizz Beats, Tracy Morgan, Donald Trump and Howard Stern were just some of the celebs that turned up in the snow at Madison Square Garden.

