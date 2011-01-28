Diddy Pulls A Prank On His Son Quincy

While spending quality time with his sons, Diddy decided to pull a prank on his adopted son, Quincy Brown, who seemed to have a little problem waking up on time.

Diddy and his sons videotaped a prank they pulled on Quincy, who was passed out on his bed. Diddy attempts to wake Quincy up by covering his face in shaving cream, but it looks like that wasn’t even enough to wake Quincy from his slumber.

