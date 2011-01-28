T-Pain Gets A Facebook Tattoo

First, Gucci Mane got his infamous ice cream cone tattoo on his face. Now T-Pain has had something fairly ridiculous inked on his arm. The “rapper ternt sanga” recently had the Facebook “Like” button tatted on his arm. The full tattoo says “You Don’t Have To Like Me.”

T-Pain recently posted a picture of the tattoo on his Twitter page.

“I get a tatt every time I come to Hawaii. I think this ones pretty sweet, unless facebook shuts down soon,” T-Pain tweeted.

RELATED: Gucci Mane Gets Ice Cream Cone Tattooed On Face; Manager Denies He Was In Mental Institution

RELATED: CAPTION THIS: T-Pain Shows Off His Liquor Chains