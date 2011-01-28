Fabolous Preps New Mixtape The S.O.U.L Tape For Next Month Release

Fabolous is wrapping up the Funeral Service and venturing onto a new Mixtape project. The popular rapper told XXL Magazine that he is working on The S.O.U.L Tape– where he will be rapping over old sampled beats.

Fab Says:

“I’m almost done with it. I did the poll [on Twitter] to get people interactive with it and see what names they would come up with. I’m doing it over all old soul sampled beats, so I wanted to keep the world ‘soul’ within the title. A lot of people picked ‘Soul Survivor’ or really attached it to There Is No Competition because they are already familiar with that and that’s one of the mixtape monikers for me. But I wanted to keep it separate from There Is No Competition, even though that name is winning [in the poll]. I might actually go with the third option which is ‘The S.O.U.L. Tape.’ The first one that was winning was ‘Rest The Souls of the Competition.’ That’s kinda like playing into There Is No Competition 2 and the next one is ‘TINC 2.5: Soul Survivor.’ But I’m trying to steer away from that because that’s its own brand. I want to steer away from both of those and just call it ‘The S.O.U.L. Tape.’”

“For a while there hasn’t been a tape without a DJ since like maybe Drake’s tape or Lil Wayne’s tape. Everybody usually has a DJ attached to it which is dope, I think it’s a dope thing for both the DJ and the artist. They usually blend the tapes well and it good for the music, but I think I want to do it without— just music. Its kinda one of those tapes that I want people to just sit through and listen and really hear the lyrics. DJ’s bring it back sometimes or they’re talking on top of it.”

I can’t wait to hear the new material, fab is one of my favorite rappers!