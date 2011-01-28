Brandy Gets Her Elephant Tattoo Fixed To Look Less Like A Penis

Brandy and her terrible lace-front made their way back to the tattoo parlor in an attempt to get the elephant trunk on her wrist less “penis-like.” The tattoo artist says when Brandy first posted the picture of her latest ink,that it wasn’t finished yet. Celebs have a habit of permanently inking their bodies with “special” artwork that the public just doesn’t understand.

His comment:

The artist, Peter Koskela, tells us, “I wanted to fix the offending tip … remove the whole phallic aspect. I told her I’d just swing it upwards.”

Spotted @TMZ.com

