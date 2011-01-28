Res “Say You Will” feat. Ab Liva & Talib Kweli (Kanye West Cover)

Res made a splash on the music scene in the early 2000s with her debut album, How I Do, which featured the singles “They Say Vision” and “Ice King.” She’s been largely silent since that album’s release, quietly releasing her Black Girls Rock LP for free online.

She’s back at work on a new album, titled Reset. To build anticipation for the album and her upcoming mixtape, Box Of Chocolates, she’s released a cover of Kanye West’s “Say You Will,” from his 808s & Heartbreaks album featuring Talib Kweli and Ab Liva.

Listen now!

