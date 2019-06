Alicia Keys looked spectacular at her 30th Birthday Celebration. Gayle King, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Swizz Beats all attended the Egyptian themed party. The mini cakes you see Beyonce and Jay-Z munching on are tasty red velvet. Alicia and Swizz also attended the Knicks Vs. Heat game yesterday.

