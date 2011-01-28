Wiz Khalifa “On My Level” feat. Too $hort

Wiz Khalifa announced the title of his major label debut album, Rolling Papers, earlier this week. The album’s first official single, “On My Level,” just received the video treatment.

The song features Bay Area hip-hop legend, Too $hort. The video features Wiz Khalifa doing the typical 2011 new jack MC routine: smoking weed, partying, and drinking a lot.

Simply put?

Nothing new to see here.

RELATED: Wiz Khalifa Sets March 29th Date For New Album ‘Rolling Papers’

RELATED: Amber Rose Joins Wiz Khalifa On Stage During Black And Yellow Performance