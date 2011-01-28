Ginuwine Apologizes For X-Rated “Batteries Video”

When a video for Ginuwine’s “Batteries” starring adult star Roxy Reynolds leaked some of his female fans may have wondered if he’d lost his mind. While the “Pony” singer has never been a G-Rated artist, he’s never gone to explicit lengths to promote his music. However, this racy clip featured the redonkulous porn star gyrating on stage at a strip club with clips of Ginuwine dancing spliced in.

“My apology to everyone. That is not a video that I approved as you see I was incorporated in it pretty much an attempt to sabotage,” Ginuwine wrote on his Twitter Page. “Thank you to all who have followed me. I appreciate the love. I am most likely to take this twitter down if it continues. Once again this video is not a video I approved. I have a wife and daughters and would never approve something as explicit [as] this thank you.”

To see the clip click HERE.

“Batteries” is from Ginuwine’s up-coming album, Elgin, in stores February 15, 2011.

RELATED POSTS:

Also On The Urban Daily: