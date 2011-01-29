Drake Considering Doing A Reggae Album

It looks like the islands have turned rookie rap star Drake out. During the video shoot of his second single “Find Your Love” Drake visited Jamaica where his leading lady Maliah Michel loured him into a whirlwind of trouble. He is pictured along side reggae artist Movado who just might of had influence on the young rapper.

He told Rap City’s T-RexXx:

“I wanna do something for Jamaica, because we are supposed to go out there and record after the European tour…I was like send me some rhythms that are poppin and I’ll see what I can do. He sent me some rhythms that are poppin, so I’ll see what I can do. You never know.”

Remember the last reggae artist to come out of Canada…

