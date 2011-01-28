Fabolous & Ne-Yo Working On Collab Album Together

In 2007, Fabolous and Ne-Yo released the hit single “Make Me Better,” featured on Fabolous’ From Nothin’ To Somethin’ album. Loso revealed to XXL that the two are hoping to recreate that magic over the course of an entire album.

“I think this year too I might be doing this project with Ne-Yo finally,” he told the magazine. “We’ve been in talks for a minute. It’s really sounding like it’s gonna get done. Ne-Yo is really hyped about it. I just fell back on it, but now I see the wheels are turning a little bit. I think we need that for the game. Some of the allure from the game is gone. You see people doing less numbers, so now let’s do some vanity projects where people are collaborating together.”

