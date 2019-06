After serving a six year sentence for sexual battery and extortion rapper Mystikal is back on the scene with new music entitled “UH OH.” Mannie Fresh produced the sultry beat. It features songstress Jazelle Paris. “Come here let me spank that a**.” Mystikal wasted no time on getting back into his risque flow and lyrics.

Click here to hear the new song.

Mystikal Says "Everyone Is Interested" In Signing Him

