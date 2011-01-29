CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Nicki Minaj Makes An Appearance on SNL Tonight

Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj will be gracing our television screens again, this time on Saturday Night Live. She is the featured music guest on the show tonight. The blonde beauty says “Being a part of ‘Saturday Night Live’ feels absolutely incredible. I still don’t even believe it’s true.I’m not even going to believe it’s really happening until—well, I’m going to DVR it, because I can’t watch it, because I’ll be on it,” she told MTV News. “But until I see it back on DVR, I’m not even going to believe I was really on the show. This is epic, this is monumental, this is historic stuff.”

I will surely be watching!

Check out her new music video “Moment 4 Life” Featuring Drake

nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close