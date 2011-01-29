Bruno Mars Reaches Deal In Cocaine Case

Bruno Mars and the D.A. have agreed to a “deferred adjudication.” This comes after Bruno was snitched on by a bathroom attendant for doing drugs in a stall in September. the deal basically means that the singer will have to stay out of trouble for twelve months. He will have to do 200 hours of community service and go through counseling. A reported by TMZ.com

Bruno was featured on two of the biggest songs of 2010 B.o.B’s “Nothin’ on You” and Travie McCoy’s “Billionaire.”

