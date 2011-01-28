What’s Beef? Taco Bell Meat Is Real Says President

Greg Creed, President of Taco Bell, released a video statement in response to the lawsuit against the company, claiming that their taco meat does not qualify as “beef.”

“The lawsuit is bogus and filled with completely inaccurate facts,” he says on the Taco Bell website. “Our beef is 100% USDA inspected, just like the quality beef you would buy in a supermarket and prepare in your home. It then is slow-cooked and simmered with proprietary seasonings and spices to provide Taco Bell’s signature taste and texture. Our seasoned beef recipe contains 88% quality USDA-inspected beef and 12% seasonings, spices, water and other ingredients that provide taste, texture and moisture. The lawyers got their facts wrong.”

RELATED POSTS:

Also On The Urban Daily: