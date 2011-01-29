Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe Hosting 2011 Trumpet Awards

The 2011 Trumpet Awards — to be held today at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta — will be hosted by husband-and-wife actors Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, and TV personality Niecy Nash. The ceremonies will air today in select local markets and are scheduled to be broadcast on April 24th on TV One.

An annual event honoring African-Americans who contribute significantly to “the cause of justice and equality,” the Trumpet Awards have been held since 1993 and have honored in the past luminaries such as Muhammad Ali, Rosa Parks, Henry “Hank” Aaron, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Michael Jordan.

This year the awards will honor U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, civil rights leader Al Sharpton, and Radio One CEO Alfred D. Liggins III.

For a full list of honorees go to Newsone.com.

