Chris Brown Wants Rihanna’s Restraining Order Lifted

With The Grammy Awards approaching, singer Chris Brown had requested at his latest progress meeting with the courts that the restraining order placed against him by ex-girlfriend Rihanna be lifted. Chris isn’t allowed to come within 100 yards of Ri Ri and within 10 yards at special events. Brown’s lawyer argued that with the restraining order it makes it difficult for both stars to attend the Grammys where he is nominated for three awards. The request was denied but the judge agreed to a modification pending Rihanna’s response.

