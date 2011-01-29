50 Cent Gets At Ciara On Twitter, Subliminally Calls Her A B*tch

In 50 Cents latest Twitter rant he attacks ex-beau Ciara. Ciara subliminally tweeted the above statement and 50 Cent responded in a not so friendly manner. He even called her a b*tch. Someone really needs to slap some sense into this man.

50 Cent and Ciara were rumored to be dating but the leggy R&B star told Wendy Williams that wasn’t the case.

“[He’s] like my best friend,” Ciara said. “He’s been my best friend for years. So it’s definitely positive energy. That’s pretty much the situation.”

To which Williams asked, “So no more romance involved but you’re friends now?” And Ciara responded, “No, no, I didn’t say that. Don’t put the story on me, but I am single now.”

The back-and-forth got more intense last night, when Ciara tweeted 50 Cent directly. “Who you callin’ a b**ch” Ciara asked, while providing a link to Queen Latifah’s classic 1993 song “U.N.I.T.Y.,” which blasts men for calling women “b**ches.”

“Now I’m not going back n forth with you on twitter,” 50 Cent tweeted in response. “Now cut it out.”

