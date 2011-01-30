Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Defeats Billy Lyell

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the 24-year-old son of the former world champion by the same name, won a unanimous decision over world title contender, Billy Lyell, of Ohio on Saturday night in a 10-round bout at Estadio Banorte in Chavez Jr.’s home town of Culiacan, Mex.

Chavez won by scores of 98-92, 99-92, and, 96-94, respectively, to improve his mark to 42-0-1, with 30 knockouts.

