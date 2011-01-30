UPDATE: Rep Says Grammys Had Zero To Do With Chris Brown’s Hearing

According to TMZ and Chris Brown’s rep the R&B singer will not be attending this years Grammys so the notion that he requested his restraining order be lifted for that purpose is incorrect.

TMZ reports:

“Brown’s attorney asked the judge yesterday to reduce the “stay away” order against him to a “do not annoy” order. Doing so would have removed the part about Brown having to stay 50 yards away from RiRi.”

It is rumored that the judge praised Chris for his great progress but put the ruling off until Rihanna’s attorney could be reached.

Tammy Brook(Chris Browns Rep) said this:

“This court date and the lifting of the restraining order is part of the planned ongoing legal proceedings. The date was scheduled months ago. Chris Brown is very thankful for his Grammy nominations, but due to scheduling conflicts, he will not be attending the Grammys”

