Hip-Hop’s Founding Father Kool Herc Hospitalized, In Need Of Financial Assistance

Hip-Hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc was hospitalized today suffering from an unknown health condition. According to Gangstarr’s DJ Premier, Kool Herc’s health is deteriorating and he is in need of financial assistance, because he reportedly doesn’t have health insurance.

“Kool Herc is very sick,” DJ Premier revealed on his XM Satellite radio show Live From Headqcourterz. “For those that know about Hip-Hop, who we call the father of Hip-Hop, Kool Herc, is not doing well. It’s funny how we have a father of a culture that still lives, where as in some cultures they are dead and gone even though they may still be worshipped or reflected on in some kind of way. Being as though he is the man that set this whole culture off, y’all [the fans] should be willing any type of way you can.”

